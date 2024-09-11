Choreo LLC Acquires 30,161 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Choreo LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 195.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,161 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 121.6% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 13,450 shares in the last quarter. DDFG Inc bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Oak Thistle LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 4.4% during the second quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 9,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Morton Community Bank boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.3% in the second quarter. Morton Community Bank now owns 45,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.8% in the second quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $75.13 on Wednesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $77.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.23 and a 200 day moving average of $69.30.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.61.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.