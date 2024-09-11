Choreo LLC Acquires 34,309 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Choreo LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 556.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 34,309 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the second quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Amphenol from $67.50 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Amphenol to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.04.

NYSE APH opened at $60.79 on Wednesday. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $39.34 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.57.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $19,749,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $19,749,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $6,563,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,373,382. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,516,000 shares of company stock valued at $98,236,640. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

