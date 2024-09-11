Choreo LLC Acquires New Shares in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Choreo LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BBJP. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 67,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after acquiring an additional 21,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF stock opened at $57.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.37 and its 200-day moving average is $56.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.77.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

