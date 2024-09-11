Choreo LLC Boosts Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Choreo LLC increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,271 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 278.7% during the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 1,209.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE:HWM opened at $93.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.53. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.94 and a fifty-two week high of $98.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.94. The firm has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.46.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 15.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total transaction of $6,847,550.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,985,077.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $14,961,111.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,982,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total transaction of $6,847,550.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,985,077.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

