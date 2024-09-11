Choreo LLC Buys 4,804 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Choreo LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 398.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth about $2,259,000. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Oak Thistle LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 496.3% during the second quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 24,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,426,000 after acquiring an additional 20,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.1% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

NYSE:PH opened at $581.10 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $362.49 and a 1-year high of $601.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $557.48 and a 200 day moving average of $543.92. The company has a market capitalization of $74.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.43.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $503,982.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,282. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,282. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total transaction of $1,032,617.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,947. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $620.00 to $656.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $622.00 to $654.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $623.00.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

