Choreo LLC Buys New Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Choreo LLC bought a new position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

HUM opened at $346.42 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $366.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $347.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.50. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $298.61 and a 52 week high of $530.54.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by $1.07. Humana had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $29.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

HUM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $374.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Humana from $396.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $398.70.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

