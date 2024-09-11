Choreo LLC Buys New Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Choreo LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 55,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 34,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,919,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 39.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 57,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 16,117 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the second quarter worth $13,725,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at $4,689,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $58.13 on Wednesday. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $42.63 and a twelve month high of $58.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Sanofi had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

SNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

