Choreo LLC Buys New Shares in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 14,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,397,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,105,994,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251,371 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 66,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,515,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.4% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,487,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,495,000 after buying an additional 6,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 819.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 137,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,764,000 after acquiring an additional 122,169 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.93.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $259,380.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 46,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,397,737.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $259,380.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 46,815 shares in the company, valued at $6,397,737.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $148,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,909.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,346 shares of company stock worth $9,472,911. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.2 %

ICE opened at $161.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.01 and a 200-day moving average of $141.55. The company has a market capitalization of $92.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.49 and a fifty-two week high of $163.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

