Choreo LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Choreo LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 19.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,036 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 12,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.30. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.85 and a 52 week high of $110.61.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.4755 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.