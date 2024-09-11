Choreo LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 65.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,707 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 47,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 10,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 352.0% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 12,761 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,063,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 139.3% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,245,000 after acquiring an additional 198,869 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $126.65 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $97.40 and a 1 year high of $130.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.91.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

