Choreo LLC Grows Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Choreo LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 200.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,013 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CL. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $366,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,793,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,637,000 after purchasing an additional 30,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on CL shares. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.63.

Insider Activity

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,085,952.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,868.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,085,952.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,868.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $240,228.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,874.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,490 shares of company stock valued at $4,486,063. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

CL opened at $106.84 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $109.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.88.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 470.19% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

