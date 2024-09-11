Choreo LLC Grows Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Choreo LLC increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 244.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,405 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 47.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 52.0% during the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Omega Healthcare Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

OHI stock opened at $40.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 5.79. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $40.45. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.46.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 33.52%. The firm had revenue of $252.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 241.44%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.