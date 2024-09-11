Choreo LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Choreo LLC grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 126.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,479 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 16.1% during the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,820,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRV. StockNews.com raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TRV

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:TRV opened at $238.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $216.24 and a 200-day moving average of $216.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $242.89.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.37%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.19 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.20%.

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.