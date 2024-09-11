Choreo LLC Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Choreo LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 193.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 6,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 7,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $270.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $265.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.35. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $185.00 and a one year high of $290.38.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.93. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.83 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.84%.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $141,669.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,349.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.72.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

