Choreo LLC Has $2.29 Million Position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Choreo LLC raised its position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,785 shares during the period. Choreo LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Hawkins worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Hawkins by 36.9% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the second quarter worth about $223,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, DDFG Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the second quarter worth about $236,000. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawkins Trading Up 0.0 %

HWKN opened at $113.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Hawkins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.64 and a 12 month high of $127.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.10.

Hawkins Increases Dividend

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $255.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.30 million. Hawkins had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 8.75%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BWS Financial increased their target price on Hawkins from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Further Reading

