Choreo LLC Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 267.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 22,381 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.2% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. YCG LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. YCG LLC now owns 383,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,200,000 after purchasing an additional 9,409 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.2% during the second quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 438,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,517,000 after purchasing an additional 13,760 shares during the period. Finally, Bowie Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 30.4% in the second quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 488,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,430,000 after purchasing an additional 113,929 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 0.7 %

CP opened at $84.04 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $68.92 and a fifty-two week high of $91.58. The company has a market capitalization of $78.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.47.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.1373 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.50 to $89.06 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.36.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

