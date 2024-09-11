Choreo LLC Has $2.65 Million Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Choreo LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,257 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,555,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409,362 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,614,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,149,000 after purchasing an additional 417,123 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,757,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416,364 shares during the last quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,185,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,136,000 after buying an additional 248,822 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 9,063,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,212,000 after buying an additional 24,958 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

DFAC stock opened at $32.62 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.84 and a 12-month high of $33.90. The firm has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

