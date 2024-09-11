Choreo LLC Has $2.95 Million Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $100.74 on Wednesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.27 and a one year high of $100.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.44.
About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF
The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Matador Resources Insiders Keep Buying Its Stock, Should You?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Oracle Can Turn the Magnificent 7 Into 8: Here’s Why
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Palantir Stock Is Up 14% on S&P 500 News: Is It Time to Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.