Choreo LLC Increases Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,687 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,577,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,039,287,000 after acquiring an additional 221,650 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 8.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,141,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,173,847,000 after purchasing an additional 904,138 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Atlassian by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,473,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $826,113,000 after buying an additional 255,653 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,436,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,399,000 after buying an additional 144,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,070,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,059,000 after buying an additional 130,253 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $162.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -257.54 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.88. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $135.29 and a twelve month high of $258.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 17.69%. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TEAM shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird cut Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Atlassian to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atlassian news, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.82, for a total transaction of $1,302,041.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 119,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,530,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Atlassian news, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.82, for a total transaction of $1,302,041.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,530,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 199 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $29,069.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 128,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,838,038.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 248,107 shares of company stock valued at $41,434,043 over the last quarter. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

