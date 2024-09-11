Choreo LLC Increases Position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 2,597.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 337,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324,589 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HLN. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Haleon by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 46,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Haleon by 9.9% during the second quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Haleon by 2.7% in the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 44,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its stake in Haleon by 2.9% in the second quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 45,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Haleon by 7.2% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

HLN stock opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $47.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.75. Haleon plc has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Haleon had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Haleon plc will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0514 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HLN shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Haleon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

