Choreo LLC Increases Stock Position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA)

Choreo LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Free Report) by 132.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 123,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,585 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TZA. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 5,734.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 801,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,461,000 after buying an additional 787,977 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 28.7% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 12,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 1,098.4% in the 1st quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 752,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,634,000 after acquiring an additional 689,657 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 151.8% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 259,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 156,442 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TZA opened at $16.42 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $40.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.70.

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

