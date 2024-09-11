Choreo LLC Increases Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Choreo LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 338.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 22,168 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% during the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 18,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 21,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $83.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $79.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.33 and a 200 day moving average of $77.96. The company has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a PE ratio of 96.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.33. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.14 and a 12-month high of $85.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 185.37%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.