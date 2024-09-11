Choreo LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 28,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IXN opened at $77.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.61. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $56.30 and a twelve month high of $88.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

