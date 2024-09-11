Choreo LLC Invests $2.17 Million in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 18,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,012,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,398,000 after buying an additional 14,303 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.19.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Pauline Richards purchased 2,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.92 per share, with a total value of $246,666.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,007,801.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $106.74 on Wednesday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.11 and a 12-month high of $126.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $60.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.62.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.03). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 20.49%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

