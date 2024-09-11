Choreo LLC Invests $2.80 Million in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 205,132 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,802,000. Choreo LLC owned approximately 0.06% of F.N.B. at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 4.9% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 2.4% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 35,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in F.N.B. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 102,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in F.N.B. by 0.5% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 195,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Stock Down 1.0 %

FNB stock opened at $14.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.36 and its 200-day moving average is $13.81. F.N.B. Co. has a twelve month low of $10.24 and a twelve month high of $15.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $403.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.14 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 18.27%. F.N.B.’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on FNB. StockNews.com downgraded F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on F.N.B. from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.29.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

