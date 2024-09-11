Choreo LLC Makes New $1.93 Million Investment in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.7% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 3.1% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.1% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.5% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Charter Communications from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $360.93.

Charter Communications Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CHTR opened at $323.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $338.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.70. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $236.08 and a one year high of $458.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.05.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $8.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.98 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.59 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

