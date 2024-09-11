Choreo LLC Makes New Investment in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Choreo LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 38,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,541,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 20,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 17,263 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at $120,948,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,387,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,756,000 after buying an additional 10,522,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 6,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $70.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $46.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $75.36.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $82,518.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,344,364.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,245 shares of company stock valued at $295,442 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JCI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Johnson Controls International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.21.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

