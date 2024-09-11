Choreo LLC Makes New Investment in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Choreo LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SONY. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sony Group by 16.2% in the second quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Farley Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Sony Group in the second quarter worth approximately $395,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sony Group by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Shares of Sony Group stock opened at $92.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $75.11 and a 52 week high of $100.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.94.

Shares of Sony Group are set to split before the market opens on Monday, September 30th. The 5-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 14th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, September 30th.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 12.82%. Research analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

