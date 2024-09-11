Choreo LLC Purchases 29,326 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 126.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,326 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perpetual Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 161,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,344,000 after buying an additional 14,126 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Copart by 44.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,078,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,602,000 after purchasing an additional 636,438 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Copart by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,922,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,187,000 after purchasing an additional 400,940 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Copart by 40.6% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 37,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 10,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 6,085.7% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 10,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 10,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Copart stock opened at $49.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 1.27. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.41 and a 1-year high of $58.58.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Copart had a net margin of 32.17% and a return on equity of 19.55%. Copart’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

