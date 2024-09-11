Choreo LLC Purchases 46,410 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,410 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 2.7% during the second quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in CSX by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 103,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC raised its position in CSX by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 18,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX lifted its stake in CSX by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 115,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock opened at $33.51 on Wednesday. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $29.03 and a 52-week high of $40.12. The company has a market cap of $65.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.92 and its 200 day moving average is $34.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI raised CSX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CSX in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

