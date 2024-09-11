Choreo LLC Purchases 8,409 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Choreo LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,409 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Williams Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6,285.7% during the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 320,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,145,000 after buying an additional 315,352 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 795.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 325,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,500,000 after acquiring an additional 289,099 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $17,337,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,245.9% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 229,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,898,000 after purchasing an additional 212,876 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4,467.7% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 205,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,719,000 after purchasing an additional 200,822 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $78.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.27 and its 200 day moving average is $78.88. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.87 and a fifty-two week high of $82.28.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

