Choreo LLC Purchases Shares of 19,703 Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period.

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $99.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.94. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $99.24 and a 12-month high of $143.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.61.

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were given a $1.0206 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 17th. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.63%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FMX. StockNews.com raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.50.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

