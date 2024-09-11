Choreo LLC Purchases Shares of 4,030 Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Synopsys by 9.8% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the second quarter worth $317,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 32.9% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 235.7% during the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $687.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $630.09.

In other news, insider Geus Aart De sold 8,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.59, for a total transaction of $4,915,929.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,466,885.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Geus Aart De sold 8,158 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.59, for a total transaction of $4,915,929.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at $64,466,885.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total value of $5,701,189.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,655,789.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,687 shares of company stock worth $44,616,637. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SNPS opened at $465.50 on Wednesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $440.62 and a 1-year high of $629.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $544.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $561.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.60, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.08.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 24.06%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

