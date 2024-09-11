Choreo LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 233.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,145 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 111.6% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Price Performance

Zoetis stock opened at $191.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.31. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.80 and a 52 week high of $201.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. Argus raised Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.11.

View Our Latest Report on ZTS

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.