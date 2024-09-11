Choreo LLC Sells 2,238 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Choreo LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,238 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Towercrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 172,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,376,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 276,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,403,000 after purchasing an additional 24,423 shares during the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 649.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 148,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 128,861 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $37.65 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.06 and a fifty-two week high of $39.32. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.32.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

