Choreo LLC Sells 549 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Choreo LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEUR. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 8,358 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 91,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 20,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Price Performance

IEUR opened at $58.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.97. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a one year low of $47.10 and a one year high of $60.83.

About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

