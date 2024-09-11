Choreo LLC Takes $1.98 Million Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Choreo LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,918 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $1,001,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 352.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 143,610 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,444,000 after purchasing an additional 111,881 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,932,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 100,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,113,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 219.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,206,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,342,742,000 after purchasing an additional 11,134,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $48,155,039.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on KKR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JMP Securities upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.93.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE KKR opened at $118.06 on Wednesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.72 and a 12 month high of $128.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $104.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.79 and its 200 day moving average is $106.26.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.70%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.