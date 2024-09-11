Choreo LLC Takes $2.09 Million Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Choreo LLC purchased a new position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,945,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,749,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,229 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 182,067.2% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,877,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,364,799,000 after purchasing an additional 48,850,448 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Prologis by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,532,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,670,621,000 after purchasing an additional 365,904 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 1.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,265,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,377,588,000 after purchasing an additional 167,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,074,648,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of PLD opened at $132.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.07. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $137.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.80.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.41). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 36.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total value of $671,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 13,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,046.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Prologis from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Prologis from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Argus increased their price objective on Prologis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.12.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

