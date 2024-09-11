Choreo LLC Takes $2.47 Million Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Choreo LLC bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $6,202,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHW stock opened at $371.85 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $342.13 and a 200-day moving average of $325.70. The company has a market cap of $93.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $232.06 and a twelve month high of $372.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 75.58%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.49%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Redburn Atlantic raised Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $362.68.

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total value of $5,326,371.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,520 shares in the company, valued at $23,301,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

