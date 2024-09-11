Choreo LLC Takes Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.81 per share, with a total value of $55,226.39. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,510.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of FIS opened at $83.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.91 and a fifty-two week high of $83.47.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

