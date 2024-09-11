Choreo LLC Trims Stock Position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Choreo LLC trimmed its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC owned 0.09% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $331,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 12,592 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 252,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,149,000 after purchasing an additional 36,779 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 14,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,719,000 after purchasing an additional 103,795 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGUS opened at $32.88 on Wednesday. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.19 and a 1 year high of $33.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

