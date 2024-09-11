Christopher R. Cline Sells 2,490 Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Stock

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) CFO Christopher R. Cline sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $28,684.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,595 shares in the company, valued at $859,334.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ TVTX opened at $12.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96. The company has a market capitalization of $977.50 million, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 0.71. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $14.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.89.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $54.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.50 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 82.14% and a negative return on equity of 269.18%. Analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TVTX. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

Institutional Trading of Travere Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TVTX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,265,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,310,000 after buying an additional 750,686 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,949,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,244,000 after buying an additional 747,406 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 912.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,214,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,200,000 after buying an additional 1,995,419 shares in the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,980,000 after buying an additional 1,027,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 1,435,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,904,000 after buying an additional 539,500 shares in the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

