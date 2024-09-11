Christopher R. Cline Sells 2,490 Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Stock

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) CFO Christopher R. Cline sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $28,684.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,595 shares in the company, valued at $859,334.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Travere Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ TVTX opened at $12.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96. The company has a market capitalization of $977.50 million, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 0.71. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $14.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.89.
Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $54.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.50 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 82.14% and a negative return on equity of 269.18%. Analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of Travere Therapeutics
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TVTX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,265,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,310,000 after buying an additional 750,686 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,949,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,244,000 after buying an additional 747,406 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 912.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,214,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,200,000 after buying an additional 1,995,419 shares in the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,980,000 after buying an additional 1,027,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 1,435,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,904,000 after buying an additional 539,500 shares in the last quarter.
Travere Therapeutics Company Profile
Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.
