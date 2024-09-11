CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $65,000 Stock Position in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Geron were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GERN. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Geron during the first quarter worth $24,734,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Geron during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,250,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Geron by 999.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,064,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,184 shares during the period. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Geron in the first quarter worth about $5,054,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Geron by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,869,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,713 shares during the period. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GERN. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Geron in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Geron to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Geron to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Geron in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Geron from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.06.

Insider Transactions at Geron

In other news, COO Andrew J. Grethlein sold 674,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $3,075,026.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Geron Trading Down 1.6 %

GERN opened at $4.34 on Wednesday. Geron Co. has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $5.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.34 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 15,990.68% and a negative return on equity of 73.79%. Geron’s revenue was up 2941.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Geron Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Geron Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

