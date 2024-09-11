CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases Shares of 14,162 Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alight by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 9,456 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alight by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,974,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,369,000 after purchasing an additional 95,638 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alight by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,171,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018,711 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Alight by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,069,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,227,000 after purchasing an additional 249,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alight in the fourth quarter worth $42,947,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALIT shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Alight in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Alight from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Alight from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Alight from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Alight from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

In related news, COO Katie J. Rooney sold 47,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $340,220.61. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,880,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,482,153.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alight stock opened at $7.03 on Wednesday. Alight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $10.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.22 million. Alight had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a positive return on equity of 5.42%. Research analysts forecast that Alight, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

