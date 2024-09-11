CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 676 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AKR. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 27,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 7.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 39.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 5,722 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 70.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 70,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 28,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,176,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,090,000 after purchasing an additional 8,739 shares during the period. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Compass Point increased their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Acadia Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Acadia Realty Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:AKR opened at $22.52 on Wednesday. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $13.24 and a 12 month high of $23.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.96 and its 200 day moving average is $18.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 281.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $87.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.16 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 0.03%. Acadia Realty Trust’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Acadia Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 950.00%.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

