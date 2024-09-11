CIBC Asset Management Inc Takes $154,000 Position in Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 22,977 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,269,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,095,000 after acquiring an additional 254,261 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 18.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 69,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Summit Therapeutics from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Summit Therapeutics from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Summit Therapeutics from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Summit Therapeutics Trading Up 20.0 %

Summit Therapeutics stock opened at $22.97 on Wednesday. Summit Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $23.10. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.56 and a beta of -0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.10 and a 200-day moving average of $7.24.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Research analysts forecast that Summit Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Summit Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

