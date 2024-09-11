Citigroup Lowers APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target to $32.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Citigroup from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on APA. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of APA in a report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on APA from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on APA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on APA from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on APA from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, APA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.76.

Get APA alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on APA

APA Trading Down 4.3 %

APA opened at $23.85 on Monday. APA has a 12 month low of $23.40 and a 12 month high of $44.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.40.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. APA had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 32.66%. APA’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that APA will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On APA

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunpointe LLC raised its stake in APA by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in APA by 12.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in APA by 6.7% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 6,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in APA by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 49,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of APA by 18.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.