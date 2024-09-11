Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Citizens Community Bancorp Trading Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ CZWI opened at $13.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.86. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.47 and a 12 month high of $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.48 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.06.
Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $13.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile
Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
