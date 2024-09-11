Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ CZWI opened at $13.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.86. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.47 and a 12 month high of $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.48 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Citizens Community Bancorp alerts:

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $13.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 51,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 250,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.