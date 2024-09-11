Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,389 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,299 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 262.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 484.4% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 183.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Citizens Financial Group

In related news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 3,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $170,357.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,401.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CFG shares. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $40.00 on Wednesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $43.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.66. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

