Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA) CEO Jon Stenberg Buys 12,558 Shares

Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA – Get Free Report) CEO Jon Stenberg purchased 12,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.96 per share, for a total transaction of $37,171.68. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,348.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jon Stenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 16th, Jon Stenberg bought 1,736 shares of Citizens stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.77 per share, for a total transaction of $4,808.72.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Jon Stenberg purchased 2,155 shares of Citizens stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $5,883.15.

On Monday, August 12th, Jon Stenberg acquired 4,090 shares of Citizens stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $11,165.70.

On Thursday, August 8th, Jon Stenberg bought 3,514 shares of Citizens stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $9,136.40.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Jon Stenberg purchased 4,580 shares of Citizens stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.59 per share, with a total value of $11,862.20.

CIA stock opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. Citizens, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.60.

Citizens ( NYSE:CIA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Citizens had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $62.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citizens, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 418,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 88,415 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 121,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,112 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Citizens in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Citizens, Inc provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.

